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Man arrested in relation to €10.25m cocaine seizure in Co Kilkenny last year

The seizure was made in Paulstown on 18 March 2025.
2.48pm, 13 Nov 2026
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A MAN HAS been arrested in connection with the seizure of €10.25 million worth of cocaine in Co Kilkenny last year.

The drug seizure occurred at Paulstown, Co Kilkenny, on 18 March 2025.

The man, aged in his 20s, is currently detained at a garda station in the southeast of the country, under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2027.

He is the second person to be arrested in connection with this investigation.

Another man has already been dealt with before the courts in relation to this matter.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.

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