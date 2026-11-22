A MAN HAS been arrested in relation to an incident in Cork city in which a woman was threatened with a gun and had her car stolen.

The incident happened near the entrance to the University College Cork (UCC) pitches at The Farm on Curraheen Road, Bishopstown, Cork city at around 1.40pm on Tuesday, 17 November.

The female driver, who is in her late 20s, was parking her vehicle when the incident occurred.

The motorist jumped out of the car seconds after a man entered the vehicle and produced a handgun. The man then drove off towards the roundabout.

The woman subsequently raised the alarm.

The hijacked vehicle was a white Volkswagen Golf with the number plate 141-D-44715.

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Investigating gardaí yesterday obtained a warrant and searched a home in the area of the Meadows, Hollyhill, Cork city.

The hijacked vehicle, bearing a cloned registration plate, was located and seized by investigating gardaí.

A man in his 20s was arrested and is detained at a garda station in Co Cork.

Gardaí also seized a firearm, a quantity of drugs and items of evidential value during the course of the search.

The recovered vehicle and firearm will undergo a technical examination.

While the firearm is subject to analysis, it is understood that it is currently believed to be a realistic imitation gun.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.