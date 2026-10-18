Man found on footpath dies after early morning assault in Dublin 7

A MAN HAS died following a fatal assault in Dublin in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí are investigating the incident, which occurred in the Blackhorse Avenue area of Dublin 7.

The man was discovered with serious injuries on a footpath at Blackhorse Place and was taken to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

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The scene has been preserved for a forensic examination by gardaí. A post-mortem examination will be arranged.

An incident room has been established at Bridewell Garda Station, with the investigation being led by a senior investigating officer.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Blackhorse Avenue or Blackhorse Place area between 2am and 3.30am this morning to come forward.

They are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who may have video footage, including dash-cam footage, from the area during that time.

“Investigations are ongoing,” a garda spokesperson said.