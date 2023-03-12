Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Sunday 12 March 2023 Dublin: 9°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Carlingford
Man (30s) dies after single vehicle road traffic collision in Co Louth
The collision occurred shortly before 2.30am on the R176 in Carlingford, Co Louth.
2.0k
0
26 minutes ago

A MAN IN his 30s has died following a single vehicle road traffic collision in Co Louth in the early hours of this morning.

The collision, involving a car, occurred shortly before 2.30am on the R176 in Carlingford, Co Louth.  

The driver, a man aged in his 30s, later passed away from his injuries.

His body has since been removed to the mortuary at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda and a post-mortem will take place in due course.

The road remains closed this morning, with local diversions in place, and a technical examination of the scene will be made by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or have video footage (including dash-cam), to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 938 4800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags