Man (30s) dies after single vehicle road traffic collision in Co Louth

A MAN IN his 30s has died following a single vehicle road traffic collision in Co Louth in the early hours of this morning.

The collision, involving a car, occurred shortly before 2.30am on the R176 in Carlingford, Co Louth.

The driver, a man aged in his 30s, later passed away from his injuries.

His body has since been removed to the mortuary at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda and a post-mortem will take place in due course.

The road remains closed this morning, with local diversions in place, and a technical examination of the scene will be made by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or have video footage (including dash-cam), to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 938 4800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.