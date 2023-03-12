Man (30s) dies after single vehicle road traffic collision in Co Louth

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A MAN IN his 30s has died following a single vehicle road traffic collision in Co Louth in the early hours of this morning.
The collision, involving a car, occurred shortly before 2.30am on the R176 in Carlingford, Co Louth.
The driver, a man aged in his 30s, later passed away from his injuries.
His body has since been removed to the mortuary at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda and a post-mortem will take place in due course.
The road remains closed this morning, with local diversions in place, and a technical examination of the scene will be made by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or have video footage (including dash-cam), to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 938 4800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
