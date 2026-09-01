Man dies in hospital from injuries sustained during 'violent disorder' in Dublin

A 24-YEAR-OLD MAN who sustained “catastrophic injuries” in a large-scale violent confrontation in south Co Dublin at the weekend has died, a court has heard.

Kevin Rostas (21), a father of one, of Harrington Street, Dublin 8, and 23-year-old Cristian Demian, of Howth Road, Raheny, appeared before judge Conor Fottrell on Tuesday.

Dún Laoghaire District Court heard they were accused of violent disorder at the South County Business Park in Leopardstown on Saturday evening.

Father of three, Mr Demian has an additional charge for assault causing harm to Siminic Rostas. Bail was denied, and more serious charges are anticipated.

The judge heard at 12.59pm – right as Mr Demian’s bail hearing commenced – that gardaí had just then received an update. It then emerged in court that Siminic Rostas’s life support “has been turned off”; he died at Beaumont Hospital intensive care unit.

Detective Garda Buckley and Detective Garda Michael Doheny objected to bail.

They told the court at 8.25pm on Saturday that officers received a report of a large-scale disturbance involving several males engaged in violence at an abandoned premises.

Gardaí found three males, including Siminic Rostas, who were significantly injured, all requiring hospitalisation.

The court heard that initial inquiries have established that about 15 people, members of the Roma community, had resided at the abandoned premises for several months.

It was claimed that the accused and three others called, stating they were there to collect personal property from someone at the premises.

The detectives said, “Initially, there was a verbal dispute which escalated suddenly to violence, and the subject of this row remains the subject of the Garda investigation”.

The judge heard that a sustained physical confrontation involving the defendant and three males against four other males who were occupants of the premises followed.

CCTV footage captured significant portions of the incident and has shown that lethal weapons and implements were used during the fight, including poles, sticks and shovels.

Kevin Rostas and metalworker Mr Demian were clearly visible on CCTV actively participating in the physical confrontation. Mr Demian reluctantly identified himself in the footage.

The detective stated that Kevin Rostas could be seen striking other males on a number of occasions. He maintains he acted in self-defence.

Doheny said Mr Demian struck the severely injured man twice with a shovel, “rendering him unconscious and inflicting catastrophic injuries”. The court heard that the now deceased man was also struck after he was unconscious.

The court heard that the gardaí were concerned that the incident had escalated rapidly into a confrontation involving multiple individuals with weapons.

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It was alleged during Kevin Rostas’s bail hearing that one of the hospitalised men has received several threatening messages on his phone, stating that there would be “retribution”, “this is not the end of it” and “your brother is next.”

Violent disorder and assault causing harm carry a maximum sentence of 10 years, and the detective referred to the seriousness of the injuries.

Kevin Rostas was not represented due to the ongoing strike, which has seen solicitors withdraw their services in District Court legal aid cases over payment reforms.

Buckley said Kevin Rostas, who has no previous convictions, had connections to Romania and travelled there yearly.

Both men had separate bail hearings and were assisted by an interpreter.

Construction worker Kevin Rostas was adamant he would not leave Ireland, saying he has been living here for 12 years, went to school here, and all his family, including his parents, were here. Kevin’s Rostas’s reply to his charge was “I didn’t threaten”.

“I never had any trouble,” Mr Rostas also told the court via an interpreter.

Privately retained defence solicitor Stephen O’Mahony also mentioned Mr Demian’s ties to Romania: the man had lived in Ireland since 2009 or 2010, and his parents, children, and partner were also in Ireland. He was also in full-time employment.

The court heard that Mr Demian presented himself at Raheny Garda Station and was cooperative.

Mr O’Mahony submitted that this contradicted the garda’s flight-risk fears and stressed that his client had no warrant history. The solicitor highlighted that Mr Demian had an 18-hour window to flee to the other side of the world.

The defence said there was an allegation of a dispute or feud, but the garda was unsure what escalated the incident, and enquiries were ongoing.

In interview, Mr Demian put forward self-defence, and he could face two years awaiting trial, the solicitor emphasised. His reply to charges after caution “I never said anything serious to anybody, I didn’t go there to fight”.

His employer of eight years gave evidence, describing Mr Demian as pleasant, dependable and good with customers, and said the man has built up a lot of skill and knowledge in work.

Mr O’Mahony said there were no pathology reports yet, and the case was currently “very far removed” from being able to test evidence.

Judge Fottrell held that gardaí had established flight-risk grounds that the pair were likely to evade justice.

They were remanded in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on 8 September next.

On Monday, Augustin Rostas faced the same charge and allegations. The 22-year-old, with addresses given at Convent Place, Hatch Street Lower, and Kevin Street, Dublin 2, was granted conditional bail.

He was remanded in custody pending a €1,000 lodgement and an address check. On taking up bail he must have no contact with witnesses. He will appear again on Friday.