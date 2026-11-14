Man found dead in Phoenix Park identified by gardaí as Eastern European male in his 40s

A MAN FOUND dead in Dublin’s Phoenix Park on Friday morning has been identified by gardaí as an Eastern European male who had been living in Ireland for a “number of years”.

A spokesperson said gardaí continue to investigate “all the circumstances” surrounding the discovery of the man aged in his 40s near the Wellington Monument.

The spokesperson added that a formal murder investigation has not commenced at this time.

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A post-mortem was completed at Dublin City Morgue today, but the garda spokesperson said the results are not being released for “operational reasons”.

“The investigation continues to be fully resourced and coordinated from an incident room at Finglas Garda Station under the direction of a senior investigating officer,” said the spokesperson.

Investigating gardaí continue to appeal to speak to anyone who visited the Wellington monument between 2pm on Thursday and 10am on Friday.

Investigating gardaí have also appealed to speak with a male and female couple in their 30s, possibly Italian, who were visiting the Wellington Monument around 10am on Friday.

Anyone with any information can contact investigating gardaí at Finglas Garda Station 01-6667500, the garda confidential number 1800 666 111 or any garda station.