A MAN IN his 90s has died following a house fire in Co Donegal.

Gardaí and emergency services attended to the fatal house fire on Upper Main Street in Donegal Town this morning.

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A man in his 90s was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed from the premises and has been taken to hospital for a post-mortem examination.

A spokesperson said enquiries are ongoing, but it is understood that foul play is not suspected at this time.

Upper Main Street had been closed for a time this morning but has since reopened.