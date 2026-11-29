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A MAN IN his 90s has died following a house fire in Co Donegal.
Gardaí and emergency services attended to the fatal house fire on Upper Main Street in Donegal Town this morning.
A man in his 90s was pronounced dead at the scene.
His body has been removed from the premises and has been taken to hospital for a post-mortem examination.
A spokesperson said enquiries are ongoing, but it is understood that foul play is not suspected at this time.
Upper Main Street had been closed for a time this morning but has since reopened.
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