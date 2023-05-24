Man killed in collision between tractor and motorcycle in Co Cork

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
A MAN DRIVING a motorcycle was killed in a collision with a tractor in Newmarket, Co Cork, yesterday at 8:15 pm.
The man, in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene at Gooseberryhill.
No other injuries were reported.
The road at Gooseberryhill, Newmarket, is currently closed and local diversions are in place.
Forensic Collision Investigators are to conduct an examination of the scene this morning.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Gooseberryhill area between 7:45pm and 8:30pm are asked to make this footage available.
“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station,” a spokesperson said.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site