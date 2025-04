A MAN SHOT dead by police officers at Milton Keynes railway station last week has been identified as 38-year-old Irishman David Joyce, according to a UK police watchdog.

Joyce, who lived in Milton Keynes 50 miles north of London, died at the scene on Tuesday.

It is understood that he is originally from Galway.

Firearms officers were sent to the station shortly before 1pm following a 999 call reporting that there was a man with a gun at the scene.

According to a report by the UK’s Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), Joyce was spotted outside the railway station’s entrance with a knife in his hand at around 1.04pm.

Shortly after, he ran towards the officers. Joyce was then shot once in the abdomen at close range.

Advertisement

Joyce was given first aid by officers after being shot, but was pronounce dead at the scene.

“We have established that a single shot was fired by one officer,” an IOPC statement said.

Joyce’s next of kin have been informed, and he was formally identified at a post-mortem examination.

IOPC director Derrick Campbell said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of this man and all of those affected by this tragic incident.

“Given a man has died after being shot by police, our role is to independently investigate all of the circumstances surrounding this incident including the actions and decisions taken by the police,” Campbell said.

He added that police have contacted Joyce’s family “and will meet with them soon to explain our role”.

“We will keep them regularly updated throughout our investigation.”