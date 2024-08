A MAN IS due before the High Court this morning in Dublin having being arrested by gardaí in connection with the alleged murder of three RUC constables during The Troubles.

A garda statement said that the man, aged in his 60s, was arrested by gardaí on foot of an extradition warrant this morning.

He will now appear before the High Court in Dublin this morning which will ultimately decide on the legitimacy of the grounds for his extradition to Northern Ireland.

Such a warrant can only be issued if the man is to be charged with a crime and not for questioning. The legal instrument and arrest is issued under the Trade and Co-operation Agreement between Ireland the British Government.

A source has said that it is in relation to the murder of four Royal Ulster Constabulary officers in October 1982.

Sean Quinn, Allan McCloy and Paul Hamilton were killed when their car was blown up near Lurgan in County Armagh.