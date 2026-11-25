A MAN WAS today transferred from custody in the Republic of Ireland to Northern Ireland to stand trial over the 2024 murder of Mary Ward.

The mother-of-one, who was aged 22, was found dead on 1 October 2024 in her home on Melrose Street in south Belfast.

Following investigations by detectives in the PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch to establish the circumstances surrounding her death, a murder investigation was launched.

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A 28-year-old man was transferred earlier today from custody in the Republic of Ireland to the PSNI, following ongoing engagement with An Garda Síochána.

The man was previously arrested in Dublin in connection with Ward’s murder on 9 October 2024.

A joint investigation was then led by An Garda Síochána, with continued support from the PSNI.

A PSNI spokesperson said the man was later charged with Ward’s murder and will now be tried in Northern Ireland.

“Following his attendance at Laganside Magistrates’ Court, the 28-year-old was remanded in custody on an arrest warrant for murder,” added the spokesperson.