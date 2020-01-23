Have you seen Martin? The 43-year-old man is missing from Cork since the start of January

GARDAÍ BASED IN Kinsale, Cork have appealed to the public for information regarding the disappearance of Martin Faherty (42).

Martin was last seen in the Kinsale area on 3 January at around 12.10am.

He is described as being 5ft 7in in height, of slight build, with brown eyes and is bald. When last seen Martin was wearing a green woolly hat, a shirt, jeans and brown boots.

Gardaí and Martin’s family are concerned for his welfare.

A garda spokesman said: “Anyone who may have seen Martin or has information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Kinsale Garda Station on 021 477 9250, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.”