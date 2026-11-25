DESPITE PERFECT SCORES across her three dances, Longford’s Maura Higgins missed out on the Dancing with the Stars US title.

After 11 weeks of competition, it had become clear on the show that dancing couples with the highest scores weren’t necessarily going to end up on top, as the results are effectively split between the judges’ scores and the public votes.

Couples performed three routines overnight: a judges’ choice dance, an instant dance challenge and a freestyle dance.

They danced the tango for the judges’ choice, brought some Irish charm to the freestyle performance which featured The Parting Glass and Flowers of the Red Hill, and took on a quickstep challenge.

Higgins and her dance partner Ballas have become known in the US as Team Tink, due to the way the Longford native pronounced words such as “think”.

Ballas had the word “tink” stuck to his back during the tango routine in a nod to this.

Higgins and Ballas scored a perfect 30 across their three dances, but this was only enough to secure fifth spot in the final.

Instead, it was paralympian Ezra Frech and his dance partner Daniella Karagach who claimed the dancing crown.

French competed throughout the season wearing a prosthetic leg.

Advertisement

He was born with no left knee or fibula, and was also missing fingers on his left hand.

French and Karagach also received perfect 10s across their three dances.

Dancing with the Stars continues to be one of the most popular shows in the US, with this year’s premiere garnering 6.7 million viewers.

Over the years, the competition has seen a host of A-listers take to the floor from actress Zendaya to reality star Kim Kardashian.

For the Ballymahon native, taking part in the series will boost her profile and raise her visibility among US audiences.

Higgins’s breakthrough came in 2019 as a contestant on the fifth series of the ITV2 reality dating show Love Island.

From there, she competed in ITV’s Dancing on Ice in 2020 and her US debut came in 2023 as a social media presenter for Love Island US.

This was followed up with roles on spin-offs Love Island Games and Love Island US: After Sun.

But it was her appearance in The Traitors US earlier this year that likely bagged her a role on DWTS.

A fan favourite, Higgins finished as runner-up despite having never seen the show before stepping foot in the famous castle.