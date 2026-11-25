MEGHAN MARKLE’S FATHER has been formally charged by a grand jury in Los Angeles with two counts of possessing child sex abuse images, court documents show.

According to the filing in California, Thomas Markle Sr on or about 30 October and 4 November of this year “knowingly possessed 35mm film negatives that contained child pornography”.

It said at least one image “involved a prepubescent minor and a minor who had not attained 12 years of age”.

He is expected to appear before the court in Los Angeles in the coming weeks.

The 82-year-old faces up to 20 years in prison on each count if convicted.

Writing on X, first assistant US attorney for the Central District of California Bill Essayli said: “Markle is presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

Markle Sr was detained by FBI agents on 6 November after they seized a haul of material from two Los Angeles storage units that he rented for nearly two decades.

He came under investigation after he was reported to police in the Philippines and the FBI last month by his son, Thomas Markle Jr, who allegedly found illegal images in his father’s belongings in Cebu City.

Markle Jr told The Sun newspaper he had tipped off the authorities about the LA storage facilities.

His father is currently in custody in Florida.

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After initially being released on conditional bail, Markle Sr was detained just days later after removing his electronic monitoring tag.

He has been ruled competent to stand trial following a psychiatric assessment.

The doctor who carried out the evaluation said that, in her opinion, he was “malingering because he is exaggerating a lack of recall or understanding of the charges in order to avoid criminal prosecution”.

The examination was ordered by a Florida judge following his arrest.

Meghan, who moved back to the UK with Prince Harry in August, has said previously she was “deeply distressed” at the accusations against her father, from whom she has been estranged since the run-up to her 2018 wedding.

She revealed she was sent a letter via the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection in 2019 which made “troubling and disturbing allegations” about her father, but she was given assurances these were being investigated.

The Met has admitted it never shared the details with other law enforcement agencies, with the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct, now investigating the force’s conduct.

The duchess had wanted to “speak out” immediately after reading the letter but police advised her against this, sources said.

When former TV lighting director Markle Sr had his leg amputated in the Philippines last year, he made pleas for Meghan to contact him.

Meghan is said to have written him a final letter in which she said she knew he was an abuser and that he would never see his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Earlier this month, Harry told the European Parliament in Brussels that children “deserve to feel safe wherever they are” as the duchess made her first public appearance since her father’s arrest.

Meghan pulled out of speaking alongside Harry because she was not “strong enough emotionally”.