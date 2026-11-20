MEGHAN MARKLE’S FATHER, who has been accused of possessing child sex abuse material, including images of himself with naked young girls, has been ruled competent to stand trial in the US following a psychiatric assessment.

The doctor who carried out the evaluation said, in her opinion, Thomas Markle Sr was “malingering because he is exaggerating a lack of recall or understanding of the charges in order to avoid criminal prosecution”.

The examination was ordered by a Florida judge following his arrest earlier this month.

After initially being released on conditional bail, the 82-year-old was taken back into custody just days later after removing his electronic monitoring tag.

The 16-page report on Markle Sr was compiled by Dr Amie Gerodimos, an assistant professor at the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioural Neurosciences at the University of South Florida.

In this courtroom sketch, Markle Sr appears during hearing in federal court Thursday, 19 Nov, in Tampa, Florida Alamy Alamy

She carried out her forensic psychiatric interview of Markle Sr in the medical unit at Pinellas County Jail, on 12 November.

In her report submitted to the judge, she said: “It is my opinion, with reasonable medical certainty, that Markle is competent to stand trial.

“It is my opinion, with reasonable medical certainty, that Markle does have sufficient present ability to understand the nature and consequences of the proceedings against him and to assist properly in his defence.”

Markle Sr was detained by FBI agents on 6 November after they seized a haul of material from two Los Angeles storage units he rented for nearly two decades.

Items included slides, film negatives and books that contained suspected child sex abuse material.

Markle Sr is charged with one count of possession of child pornography and if convicted, would face at least 20 years in federal prison.

He came under investigation after he was reported to police in the Philippines and the FBI last month by his son, Thomas Markle Jr, who allegedly found illegal images in his father’s belongings in Cebu City.

Mr Markle Jr told The Sun newspaper he had tipped off the authorities about the LA storage facilities.

Meghan, who moved back to the UK with Prince Harry in August, said she was “deeply distressed” at the accusations against her father, from whom she has been estranged since the run-up to her 2018 wedding.

Meghan Markle pictured in the UK last month Alamy Alamy

In her interview with Markle Sr, Dr Gerodimos said she had asked about trauma, to which he responded that he had had “some family disputes and things like that, not getting along with someone in the family for any number of reasons”.

She said in her report: “Mr Markle said that he has a son named Thomas Junior and a daughter named Meghan Markle. He pointed out that I might have heard of Meghan.”

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He also told her: “I think my son is crucifying me at this moment.

“I always poke him because he never went past the eighth grade in school. He did not accomplish anything.”

He added: “I mocked him, the fact that he did get a decent education or try to. I mocked him about it a lot.”

While she reported Markle Sr’s behaviour “was calm and cooperative” and “made good eye contact”, he is said to have told her: “You’ll have to forgive me, my memory is gone.”

He is said to have repeated this multiple times and pointed to his age.

Dr Gerodimos said that when she discussed the allegation of possessing child sex abuse material, “his face flushed”.

She said he told her: “I don’t understand about the case at all.

“I have no idea. I don’t know about the charge. I don’t know, I don’t know, I don’t know. Why am I here? What have I done?”

He added: “I don’t have any child porn. I have no pictures of naked kids. I don’t have pictures of naked kids.”

Markle Sr acknowledged the allegation was “very serious” and said: “I am sure it’s a felony. I am sure it’s prison time.”

When invited to add anything more, he told her: “At this point I don’t remember anything. How old are these pictures? I was only in the Philippines for a few days total. Not with kids!

“But there’s nothing incriminating in the Philippines either. No pornography. No obscene stuff. I don’t remember posing for anything. This sounds like my son is trying to set me up.”

Dr Gerodimos said, in her opinion and “with reasonable medical certainty”, that when Markle Sr repeatedly states he does not understand or recall the allegation, “he is malingering”.

She wrote in her report: “The essential feature of malingering is the production of false or grossly exaggerated physical or psychological problems, motivated by external incentives.

“He stated excessively, ‘I don’t know’, diverting attention to his age and neurocognitive disorder, before providing additional information.

“He understood the seriousness of the nature of the charges.

“It is my clinical opinion, with reasonable medical certainty, that Mr Markle is malingering because he is exaggerating a lack of recall or understanding of the charges in order to avoid criminal prosecution.”

Following her assessment, the court found “the defendant is competent”.

A future court date in California has not yet been set.