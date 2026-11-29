MERCHANTS QUAY IRELAND has said it is experiencing the highest demand since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The charity has provided over 90,000 meals for people experiencing homelessness so far this year, an 8% increase on the previous year.

Merchants Quay Ireland (MQI) is a homelessness and addiction charity, providing a range of services for people experiencing homelessness, addiction and social exclusion.

Its Riverbank service is Dublin’s largest open-access homelessness and addiction service, which also hosts Ireland’s first medically supervised injection facility.

Meanwhile, its Jane’s Place service in Dublin is a dedicated women-only service which supports women experiencing homelessness and addiction.

It also has regional locations throughout Ireland.

A spokesperson today said the charity “has been seeing more and more people availing of hot meals, showers, and warm clothing”, in addition to its wider wraparound medical, dental, mental health, and addiction support services.

MQI has seen an 8% increase in their meal provisions, with over 90,000 meals provided this year for the first time since the pandemic.

This includes a 6% increase in MQI’s Sunday dinner service, which has provided a Sunday lunch to over 2,600 unique clients so far this year.

MQI shared a case study of a 39-year-old woman called Jane.

The charity said that for people like Jane, “Sundays can be particularly difficult as other day services close for the day, leaving her and many others with very few places to turn to come in from the cold”.

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Janes said that in her hostel, the dinners are “microwaveable, they’re not nutritious, they’re not good at all”.

“So, I’d rather come here because they’re fresh,” said Jane.

“It gets served to you. They treat you with kindness and respect in here.

“I look forward to coming here on a Sunday. Without this service there’d be a lot of people starving on the streets.”

In addition to providing support services and Sunday meals throughout the festive season, MQI will host a special Christmas dinner event for people experiencing homelessness and addiction on 20 December.

MQI chief Eddie Mullins remarked that while “people call it the most wonderful time of the year, for our clients it really is the most vulnerable time of the year”.

“From December to February, our clients face a long and lonely road to see out the cold and unforgiving winter,” said Mullins.

He added that the Sunday meal service and Christmas events “provide people with warmth and hope during dark times”.

“We believe everyone deserves support and to celebrate Christmas regardless of their circumstances.”

MQI has launched its winter fundraising appeal in response to the growing demand for meals and frontline services.

A spokesperson said donations will help MQI continue providing food, warmth, healthcare and essential support to people experiencing homelessness and addiction during the winter.

Donations to MQI’s winter appeal can be made here.