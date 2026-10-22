Galway artist Dove Ellis misses out on Mercury Prize as Raye crowned winner

UK SINGER-SONGWRITER RAYE has been awarded the 2026 Mercury Prize for her album This Music May Contain Hope.

The Mercury Prize, which was held tonight in the Utilita Arena, Newcastle, is an annual award that sees 12 acts from the UK and Ireland nominated for Album of the Year.

Thomas O’Donoghue, an artist from Co Galway known by his stage name Dove Ellis, was among the nominees for his debut solo album Blizzard.

The indie-folk musician performed his song To The Sandals at the show tonight.

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Florence + The Machine, Nia Archives, Jade Thirlwall and Olivia Dean also performed live at tonight’s award show.

Despite frequent nominations, an Irish act has never won the prestigious award.

Irish acts CMAT and Fontaines DC were nominated for the award last year, which Sam Fender ultimately took home.

The 12 acts nominated for this year’s award included Olivia Dean for album The Art of Loving, Florence + The Machine for Everybody Scream and Paul McCartney for The Boys of Dungeon Lane.

All 12 shortlisted acts are awarded a trophy and the overall winner receives an additional trophy and £25,000 (€30,000) in prize money.

Here’s the full-list of nominated acts: