Raye who has won the 2026 Mercury Prize for her album This Music May Contain Hope, at the Mercury Music Prize awards show at the Utilita Arena, Newcastle Upon Tyne. Alamy Stock Photo
album of the year

Galway artist Dove Ellis misses out on Mercury Prize as Raye crowned winner

Despite frequent nominations, an Irish act has never won the prestigious award.
10.37pm, 22 Oct 2026
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UK SINGER-SONGWRITER RAYE has been awarded the 2026 Mercury Prize for her album This Music May Contain Hope.

The Mercury Prize, which was held tonight in the Utilita Arena, Newcastle, is an annual award that sees 12 acts from the UK and Ireland nominated for Album of the Year.

Thomas O’Donoghue, an artist from Co Galway known by his stage name Dove Ellis, was among the nominees for his debut solo album Blizzard.

The indie-folk musician performed his song To The Sandals at the show tonight.

Florence + The Machine, Nia Archives, Jade Thirlwall and Olivia Dean also performed live at tonight’s award show.

Despite frequent nominations, an Irish act has never won the prestigious award.

Irish acts CMAT and Fontaines DC were nominated for the award last year, which Sam Fender ultimately took home.

The 12 acts nominated for this year’s award included Olivia Dean for album The Art of Loving, Florence + The Machine for Everybody Scream and Paul McCartney for The Boys of Dungeon Lane.

All 12 shortlisted acts are awarded a trophy and the overall winner receives an additional trophy and £25,000 (€30,000) in prize money.

Here’s the full-list of nominated acts:

  • Dave – The Boy Who Played the Harp
  • Dove Ellis – Blizzard
  • Florence + The Machine – Everybody Scream
  • Jade – That’s Showbiz, Baby
  • Knats – A Great Day In Newcastle
  • Kojey Radical – Don’t Look Down
  • Nia Archives – Emotional Junglist
  • Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving
  • Paul McCartney – The Boys of Dungeon Lane
  • Raye – This Music May Contain Hope
  • Suede – Antidepressants
  • War Child Records – Help(2)

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