#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Monday 13 June 2022
Advertisement

Met Police investigating after body of a man found on fire in London park

Firefighters alerted the police after being called to the park just before 4.20am this morning.

By Press Association Monday 13 Jun 2022, 2:51 PM
34 minutes ago 2,678 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5789482
Police forensic officers at the scene in Belvue Park, west London.
Image: PA
Police forensic officers at the scene in Belvue Park, west London.
Police forensic officers at the scene in Belvue Park, west London.
Image: PA

A POLICE INVESTIGATION has been launched after the body of a man was found on fire in a London park.

Firefighters were called to Belvue Park in Northolt, Ealing, west London, just before 4.20am this morning, and then alerted the police.

The Metropolitan Police Twitter account for Ealing, @ealingMPS said: “Police were called at 4.37am on Monday, June 13 by the London Fire Brigade to Belvue Park, Northolt to reports of a body found on fire.

“Officers are working to identify the deceased, at this stage believed to be a male, and inform next of kin.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained.”

Locals said on social media that a blue forensic tent had been erected in the park as police continued with their investigation.

A spokeswoman for London Fire Brigade said: “Firefighters were called to reports of a fire in a park on Rowdell Road in Northolt.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Sadly, a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The brigade was called at 4.19am and the incident was over for firefighters by 4.56am.

“One fire engine from Northolt Fire Station attended the scene.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation by the brigade and the Metropolitan Police Service.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie