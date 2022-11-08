Irish job losses expected as Mark Zuckerberg tells Meta execs that cuts will begin tomorrow

META WILL BEGIN laying off employees tomorrow, CEO Mark Zuckerberg told executives today, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The news outlet reports that Zuckerberg “appeared downcast” in the virtual meeting with executives and that the cuts are expected to “total many thousands”.

Zuckerberg reportedly said he was accountable for the company’s missteps and that his overoptimism about growth had led to overstaffing. The company’s planned cuts are expected to be announced at 6am Eastern time tomorrow (11am Irish time).

Meta employs about 6,000 people in Ireland, about half of whom are staff. Globally, Facebook has about 87,000 employees.

Irish government sources have said that Irish job losses are expected tomorrow as part of the Meta cuts but the scale of the losses is not known.

The layoffs are not expected to be as dramatic as Twitter’s recent announcement, with Twitter last week pledging to cut half its 7,500-strong workforce.

Ireland is Meta’s largest base outside of the US, however, so any job losses are likely to have a signficant impact here.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the impending cuts by Facebook-parent Meta on Sunday, with the latest job losses the latest following other tech giants including Lyft and Stripe.

Ad-supported platforms such as Facebook and Alphabet’s Google are suffering from advertisers’ budget cuts as they struggle with inflation and rising interest rates.

Meta in the third quarter saw its profits fall to $4.4 billion, a 52% decrease year-over-year.

- With reporting by Christina Finn