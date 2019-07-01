This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 1 July, 2019
Mexican city hit with freak hail storm leaving vehicles in two-metre deep ice

Guadalajara has been experiencing summer temperature of around 31 degrees in recent days.

By AFP Monday 1 Jul 2019, 8:10 PM
39 minutes ago 4,463 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4705783

Source: TicToc by Bloomberg/YouTube

A FREAK HAIL storm struck Guadalajara yesterday, one of Mexico’s most populous cities, shocking residents and trapping vehicles in a deluge of ice pellets up to two metres deep.

“I’ve never seen such scenes in Guadalajara,” said the state governor, Enrique Alfaro.

“Then we ask ourselves if climate change is real. These are never-before-seen natural phenomenons,” he said. “It’s incredible.”

Guadalajara, located north of Mexico City and with a population of around five million, has been experiencing summer temperature of around 31 degrees in recent days.

While seasonal hail storms do occur, there is no record of anything so heavy.

At least six neighborhoods in the city outskirts woke up to ice pellets up to two meters deep.

While children scampered around and hurled iceballs at each other, Civil Protection personnel and soldiers brought out heavy machinery to clear the roads.

Nearly 200 homes and businesses reported hail damage, and at least 50 vehicles were swept away by the deluge of ice in hilly areas, some buried under piles of pellets.

While no casualties were reported, two people showed “early signs of hypothermia,” the state Civil Protection office said.

© – AFP 2019

