#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Sunday 27 June 2021
Advertisement

5 people now confirmed dead and 156 still unaccounted for in Miami building collapse

Surfside mayor Charles Burkett said he was working on a plan to temporarily relocate residents.

By Press Association Sunday 27 Jun 2021, 9:35 AM
24 minutes ago 1,020 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5478831
Search and rescue workers look for survivors at the site of the collapsed apartment block in Miami
Image: Al Diaz/Miami Herald via PA Images
Search and rescue workers look for survivors at the site of the collapsed apartment block in Miami
Search and rescue workers look for survivors at the site of the collapsed apartment block in Miami
Image: Al Diaz/Miami Herald via PA Images

FIRE AND SMOKE from within the concrete and metal remains of a collapsed 12-story apartment block near Miami have hampered rescue efforts as emergency workers searched for survivors in the mountain of rubble.

Rescuers used infrared technology, water and foam to battle the blaze, the source of which was unclear. Miami-Dade mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the smoke had been the biggest challenge, saying the fire was “very deep” and that rescuers faced “incredible difficulties” due to the flames.

A fire hose blasted one of the lower floors on the north side of the tower as white smoke or steam streamed out, and a bitter, sulphur-like smell hung in the air.

“The stench is very thick,” Florida governor Ron DeSantis said.

A crane removed pieces of debris from the more than 30-foot pile in the city of Surfside, and scores of rescuers used large machines, small buckets, drones, microphones and their own hands to pick through the rubble.

Among those anxiously awaiting word of missing loved ones was Rachel Spiegel, whose mother, 66-year-old Judy Spiegel, lived on the sixth floor. Speaking alongside her siblings, she said on Saturday that “we’re trying to hold it together”.

“I know my mom is a fighter. I know she loves us. I know she doesn’t want to give up. So, you know, it’s day three, so it’s hard,” Spiegel said.

A total of 156 people were still unaccounted for two days after Thursday’s collapse, which killed at least five.

President Joe Biden said via Twitter he had spoken with DeSantis yesterday to offer assistance as needed.

“My heart is with the community of Surfside as they grieve their lost loved ones and wait anxiously as search and rescue efforts continue,” Biden tweeted.

Authorities announced they were beginning an audit of buildings nearing their 40-year review — like the fallen Champlain Towers South — to make sure they were safe. The mayor asked other cities in the county to join the building review and said there would be state and federal funding to help.

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) officials have joined local and state authorities at the site, Mr DeSantis said. He added a nearby “sister building” of the collapsed tower was also being investigated because it was built at the same time and with the same designer.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Surfside mayor Charles Burkett said he was working on a plan to temporarily relocate residents of the Champlain Towers North, which was constructed the same year and sits about 100 yards away from the collapsed building, and that FEMA has agreed to pay for lodging.

Burkett added that he was also trying to arrange an emergency inspection and until that happens, he could not tell residents whether they were safe in their homes.

“I know that the identical building collapsed for an inexplicable reason,” Burkett said. “Buildings in the United States do not just fall down. Something very, very wrong was going on at that building, and we need to find out.”

The news came after word of a 2018 engineering report that showed the building had “major structural damage” to a concrete slab below its pool deck that needed extensive repairs, part of a series of documents released by the city of Surfside.

While officials said no cause for the collapse early on Thursday has been determined,5  DeSantis said a “definitive answer” was needed in a timely manner. Video showed the centre of the building appearing to tumble down first, followed by a section nearer to the beach.

The 2018 report was part of preliminary work by the engineering company conducting the building’s required inspections for a recertification due this year of the building’s structural integrity at 40 years. The condominium tower was built in 1981.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie