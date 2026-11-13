Debunked: AI-modified images spread as 'evidence' of Polish shooter’s political beliefs

IMAGES ALTERED BY artificial intelligence have spread widely online, including by an Irish far-right activist, along with false claims that these images prove that a shooter who killed six people in Kraków was inspired by far-left beliefs.

The images do no such thing, and Polish authorities have indicated that the shooter was obsessed with far-right ideologies, though police said that their investigation had yet to determine a motive.

On 7 October, the suspect appears to have killed his parents and sister before travelling to Kraków where he opened fire at passing people in the main square, killing six and wounding 16 others. The gunman, later identified as 24-year-old Polish man Michał Oksiński, was shot by police and died in hospital.

Posts shared widely online since the night of the attack claimed that images of the attacker showed that he was a far-left activist.

“It has been discovered that the Kraków attacker, Michał Oksiński, was a radical left-wing, antifascist and anarcho-communist activist who mocked Christianity,” claimed one such post, published to Facebook by Derek Blighe, which included a collage of four pictures.

“They are desperate to link this to the right wing, it’s not true!”

Blighe is the founder of a far-right political party Ireland First and has unsuccessfully run for office in local, general, and European elections.

His post has been reshared more than 4,500 times on Facebook since being published on 8 November.

AI-altered and old screenshots were shared.

However, these claims have been traced back to an account on X, which made almost the exact same claims as Blighe, but in Polish.

So, what are the images Blighe shared, and do they show the political beliefs of the shooter?

Supposedly, three of the five images in the collage are screenshots from the shooter’s Facebook profile, and one image supposedly shows the shooter’s face.

However, two of the Facebook screenshots are more than five years old according to small text in the images, and two of the remaining images have been altered by AI. The last image does not appear to contain any hints as to the shooter’s political affiliation.

It should be noted that the Facebook profile was taken down in accordance with Meta’s policies — a standard response after mass shootings. As such, the veracity of these images in any form cannot currently be confirmed. Aside from being altered, they might have no real connection to the shooter at all.

One of the images that appear to be old shows the suspect’s Facebook profile. The image is too grainy to make out details, but does not appear to contain anything indicating political affiliation.

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Another photo features an image of Pope John Paul II, holding up his arm, though his head is cut off by the border. Another person, holding a beer, juts their hand from behind the picture, as if to create the impression it is the pope’s.

While it is unclear what, if any, political position this might display, faint writing in the image shows that it was posted at least five years ago, when the suspect was a teenager.

Another image appears to show a very blurry image, perhaps a still from a video. In this video, a person is wearing a gas mask and a red beret used by sections of the Polish army. They are also holding up a rainbow flag.

However, it is not clear what they are doing with this flag — they could be waving it, or about to burn it. Again, that image was posted at least five years ago, and whatever political stance it may have been intended to convey at the time does not necessarily reflect the motives the shooter had at the time of his attacks.

The perpetrator is reported to have worked in a factory and had never served in the military.

One of the remaining two images is an AI-altered version of that blurry still of the person in the gas mask — though now parts of it have been sharpened or distorted. The logo on the beret has been changed significantly and is no longer identifiable as representing the Polish Army.

Larger versions of this image shared online have had SynthIDs detected, embedded within the image.

A SynthID is an invisible, digital watermark purposely added by some AI image generators so that their creations can be readily identified.

The second image appears to show the perpetrator lying on the ground, after being shot by police.

However, versions of this image spreading online also contain a Synth ID, and appear to be an effort to sharpen a still from very grainy footage taken shortly after the shooting.

The issue in both these cases is that grainy images cannot actually be “sharpened” in such a way that reveals new information, unless that information was somehow collected in the original footage.

AI can make a guess as to how a sharper image would look, but it does so by making statistical inferences — in other words, it makes a guess as to what the original details might have been.

This often involves the AI inventing new details and then including them in the reconstruction of what a “sharper” image might look like.

In any case, the only evidence of a political stance in these photos is a 5-year-old blurry still of a person in a gas mask and Polish army beret holding a rainbow flag — though without any clues as to how this photo should be interpreted.

The minister for justice and state prosecutor has said that the suspect had an online history of searches for Anders Breivik, the white supremacist who killed 77 people and injured hundreds in Norway. Breivik said that his crimes were largely an attempt to publicise a manifesto he wrote condemning Islam and feminism.

The perpetrator was also reported to have a Gadsden flag in his apartment, which feature a snake and the motto “Don’t tread on me”. However, while this is commonly associated with the American libertarian movement, it has been used by various groups at different times and does not confirm any political affiliation.

Investigations are ongoing, including into the motives of the attack. Nevertheless, the images shared by Blighe and others are not evidence that the shooter held extreme left-wing views, and the information that has been publicly released about the shooter’s motives does not corroborate such claims.