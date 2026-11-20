TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has described a deal brokered at an EU-UK summit to ease trade and youth mobility as an “important and welcome” step towards the UK repairing its relationship with the European Union.

A decade after Britain voted to leave the EU, UK prime minister Andy Burnham agreed the deal today in Brussels, hailing it as a “landmark” agreement that will help to fix some of the damage Brexit inflicted.

The core package of deals included the establishment of a common Sanitary and Phytosanitary Area (SPS), linkage of the EU and UK’s Emissions Trading Systems (ETS) and the establishment of a Youth Experience Scheme (YES).

Because Northern Ireland remains aligned with EU SPS rules under the Windsor Framework, agri-products can move across the Irish border without routine controls.

The post-Brexit arrangements in the Northern Ireland Protocol, however, mean consignments of live animals, animal products, plant products, high-risk foods and wood packaging material from Great Britain to Northern Ireland face documentary, identity and physical checks.

The SPS deal struck in Brussels will allow for freer movement of these products between Britain, Northern Ireland and the EU.

Speaking today, the Taoiseach said Ireland has worked hard in its presidency of the Council of the European Union to enhance the “vitally important strategic and economic relationship”.

He said the agreement underlines an ambition to deepen cooperation across a range of areas such as energy and economic security, as well as foreign, security and defence policy.

European Council President Antonio Costa, Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the EU-UK Summit in Brussels today. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“The outcome of today’s summit is warmly welcomed and marks a significant step forward in ensuring a strong and close relationship between the EU and the UK,” Martin said.

“The UK will always be an essential partner and, as president, it has been a priority for us to strengthen the ties between us. Politically, economically and geopolitically, at a time of increased turbulence, the EU and the UK need to work together.”

The Fianna Fáil leader went on to say that once implemented, the package of agreements “will deliver real benefits for all of our citizens with easier trade, better environmental co-operation and opportunities for hundreds and thousands of young people to experience living and working in the EU and the UK”.

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‘Real positive change’

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Helen McEntee said the core package of agreements will benefit the UK and EU, and the SPS deal will make a real difference for people in Northern Ireland.

“Today’s EU-UK summit marks a significant milestone in further strengthening EU-UK relations. Collectively, these will deliver real positive change for citizens and businesses across the UK and the EU,” she said.

“I am conscious that today’s summit also represents a positive moment for Northern Ireland citizens and businesses. I am pleased that the EU and UK, once again, have recognised the ongoing need to account for the unique circumstances on the island of Ireland.

“In the current geopolitical and economic climate, closer collaboration with like-minded partners makes practical sense.

“To that end, today’s summit has identified a broad range of areas to enhance EU-UK cooperation into the future, including around energy security, common foreign and security policy challenges, as well as economic and trade matters.”

Under the newly agreed YES, 100,000 young people from the EU and the UK respectively will be allowed to live and work or travel in the other jurisdiction for up to three years.

A new scheme to allow 100,000 young EU citizens to live and work in the UK every year has been negotiated by the prime minister with counterparts in Brussels. It is hoped it will be rolled out by 2028.

Minister of State for European Affairs Thomas Byrne, who acted as chairman of the General Affairs Council during the EU Presidency, said the scheme will afford more freedom to young people.

“The Irish EU presidency has prioritised enhancing the EU-UK relationship, recognising that a closer EU-UK relationship serves the interests of our citizens across both the EU and UK,” he said.

“The core package of agreements, once implemented, will provide tangible benefits for the EU and the UK, not only in terms of facilitating smoother trade and reducing costs, but also environmental cooperation.

“I am particularly pleased that for our young people, in both the UK and EU, today’s summit represents a turning point because once again, they can look forward to the freedom to work, study and travel.

‘Transformational’ for Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Bryant hailed the new deal as “completely transformational” for businesses in the region.

Speaking to media at a flower shop on the Ormeau Road in south Belfast today, Bryant said the previous arrangements were “a bit daft” and required a “vast amount of complicated paperwork”.

“We’re getting rid of virtually all of that,” he said.

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But DUP leader Gavin Robinson said that “reducing barriers is not the same as removing them”.

DUP leader Gavin Robinson. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

He said the British government is “intent on pursuing an ever closer relationship” with the EU and it “must undo the damage inflicted on Northern Ireland by the creation of an internal border within our country down the Irish Sea”.

“We await to see whether progress will include the dismantling of the Irish Sea border inspection facilities at Larne, Belfast and Warrenpoint. They must go.”

SDLP MLA Matthew O’Toole also welcomed the deal, saying Northern Ireland’s economic interests “are best served by the closest possible relationship with our biggest and nearest trading partner”.

“Brexit inflicted profound damage on our economy. It created barriers where there had been none, increased costs and bureaucracy for businesses and left Northern Ireland dealing with the consequences of a project that reflected neither the will of our people nor our economic interests,” he said.

“This agreement is a sensible step towards undoing some of that damage. Reducing checks and paperwork on goods moving from Britain to Northern Ireland will make a real difference for retailers, suppliers and businesses.”

However, O’Toole said the deal was ultimately damage limitation and “not a solution to every problem Brexit created”.

“Customs barriers remain and there is still significant work to do in areas like energy cooperation, where closer integration could deliver real savings for households and businesses.”

He added that the greatest opportunities for the North’s economy, businesses and young people “lie in a New Ireland back at the heart of the European Union”.

With reporting from Press Association