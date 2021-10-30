#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Saturday 30 October 2021
Advertisement

‘Do they want a solution at all?’: O’Neill questions the UK’s red lines on NI Protocol

Sinn Féin is ready to fight the Assembly election next May, or sooner, she said.

By Christina Finn Saturday 30 Oct 2021, 12:53 PM
1 hour ago 2,605 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5587886
Deputy leader Michelle O'Neill speaking at the party Ard Fhéis in Dublin.
Image: Sam Boal
Deputy leader Michelle O'Neill speaking at the party Ard Fhéis in Dublin.
Deputy leader Michelle O'Neill speaking at the party Ard Fhéis in Dublin.
Image: Sam Boal

SINN FÉIN’S MICHELLE O’Neill has said there is “no credible alternative” to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

She said we will shortly see whether or not the British government has any interest in getting a solution in the political talks with the EU.

“There is no credible alternative to the Protocol. Businesses in the North continue to access the single market. They want the protocol to work.

“They want certainty and solutions.

“However, the new red lines set out by the British Government begs the question do they want a solution at all?”

She said Sinn Féin is ready to fight the Assembly election next May, or sooner should the DUP crash out of politics at Stormont.

“We will fight for every vote to return strong, progressive, republican representatives. Our priorities will be health, housing, education, jobs and Irish unity.

“This election is about those of us who want to work together to make politics work and deliver on health and education, to deliver progressive change taking on those who want to resist change.”

She hit out at the DUP for “rolling back” on political agreements, accusing the party of denying rights and equality.

The Sinn Fein deputy leader used her opening speech at the party’s Ard Fheis to criticise the Democratic Unionists, accusing the party of “provoking outrage” by boycotting the North-South Ministerial Council.

Sinn Fein is holding its annual conference in north Dublin, and Stormont ministers and TDs are speaking at the scaled-back event.

O’Neill said the balance of power at Stormont has “shifted irreversibly” and the political unionist majority is gone.

“The DUP roll back on political agreements, their continued denial of equality and rights is dead-end politics,” she said.

“It is for the people to decide the next first minister, not the DUP. Sinn Fein is aiming to return as the biggest party, not for the sake of it, but to deliver change.

Related Reads

25.10.21 Is the Protocol bad or good for firms in Northern Ireland? It's both, they say
21.10.21 Opinion: Make no mistake - this UK government will not rest until the Protocol is gone

“This is now about those of us who want to work together to make the Assembly and Executive work, to deliver on health and education, to deliver progressive change, taking on those who want to maintain the status quo and resist that change.

“Their boycott of the North-South Ministerial Council has been declared unlawful by the High Court.

“Their futile stunt to provoke outrage is in vain. Harking back to a bygone era of unionist rule is a lost cause too.

“The DUP has declared that a Sinn Fein first minister after the next election would give unionism a real problem.

“Well, let me be crystal clear. The days of nationalists need not apply are gone. The days of denying abortion rights to women, to LGBT citizens, and Irish language speakers are gone.

“It is for the people to decide the next first minister, not the DUP. Sinn Fein is aiming to return as the biggest party, not for the sake of it, but to deliver change.”

O’Neill said the party will nominate a first minister and vowed to return as the largest party in Northern Ireland.

The deputy leader also criticised the British Government proposals to end all prosecutions for Troubles offences.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

She accused the British Government of attempting to “hide” its role during the Troubles.

“Sinn Fein will stand with the families of all victims and lobby the EU and US in support of the Stormont House Agreement and against this universally rejected policy from Downing Street,” O’Neill added.

With reporting by Press Association

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie