Dublin: 20°C Thursday 14 July 2022
Have you seen Charles? Gardaí appeal for help locating 17-year-old from Co Mayo

Charles McDonagh has been missing from Ballina, Co Mayo since Saturday 2 July.

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 14 Jul 2022, 6:29 PM
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING help from the public in tracing the whereabouts of a teenager missing from Ballina, Co Mayo. 

Charles McDonagh (17) is described as being five feet eight inches in height with a slim build. He has brown hair and blue eyes. 

He has been missing from Ballina since Saturday 2 July. 

When last seen, Charles was wearing a black puffer jacket, tracksuit bottoms and he was carrying an Adidas backpack.

He is known to frequent the Belmullet area in Co Mayo and the Drogheda area in Co Louth, gardaí said. 

Anyone with information on the teenager’s whereabouts is asked to contact Ballina Garda Station on 096 20560, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

