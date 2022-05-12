#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 12 May 2022
Have you seen Danni Garrett? 16-year-old missing from Ballincollig

Gardaí are appealing for help in finding Danni Garrett

By Jamie McCarron Thursday 12 May 2022, 3:37 PM
GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 16-year-old girl who has been missing from her home in Ballincollig since yesterday, 11 May.

Danni Garrett is described as being 5’ 8” in height with a slim build. She has blonde hair and green eyes.

When last seen Danni was wearing a pink top, red jacket and denim jeans.

Gardaí believe Danni may have travelled to Limerick.

Anyone with information on Danni’s whereabouts is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Jamie McCarron
