Have you seen Bobby? Gardaí search for teen missing from Waterford

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s help to find a teenager who has been missing since Tuesday night.

15-year-old Bobby Power went missing from his Waterford home on the night of 19 July.

He is described as being 5′ 9″ in height with a slim build. He has black hair and brown eyes. It is not known what Bobby was wearing at the time he went missing.

Anyone with information on the teenager’s whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Waterford on 051 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

