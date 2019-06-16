Gardaí appeal for public's help in locating man (41) missing since yesterday morning

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are appealing for the public’s help in locating a man missing since yesterday morning.
Richard Adams (41) – from Palmerston Park, Dublin 6 – was last seen at 10.30am yesterday morning at Palmerston Park.
Richard is described as:
- 5ft 8 inches in height
- Of slim build
- With fair hair
- And blue eyes
When last seen he was wearing blue jeans, a navy jacket and carrying a blue Superdry rucksack.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Rathmines Garda Station on 01-666 6700 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.
