Gardaí appeal for public's help in locating man (41) missing since yesterday morning

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are appealing for the public’s help in locating a man missing since yesterday morning.

Richard Adams (41) – from Palmerston Park, Dublin 6 – was last seen at 10.30am yesterday morning at Palmerston Park.

Richard is described as:

5ft 8 inches in height

Of slim build

With fair hair

And blue eyes

When last seen he was wearing blue jeans, a navy jacket and carrying a blue Superdry rucksack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rathmines Garda Station on 01-666 6700 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.