Gardaí concerned for missing 86-year-old man last seen leaving his home in his car

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for the public’s help in locating a missing 86-year-old man who was last seen leaving his home in his car on Thursday morning.

William Blackhall is missing from his home in Glenageary, Dublin.

Advertisement

He is described as:

5ft 8in in height

of medium build

with short grey hair

He was last seen leaving his home on Thursday morning shortly before 9:30am, driving his car, an 06-C registered blue Volkswagen Passat.

Gardaí are concerned for his safety and well-being and are appealing for assistance in finding him.

Anyone with information on William’s whereabouts is urged to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station at 01 6665000, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.