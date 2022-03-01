Gardaí appeal for public's help in tracing man (58) missing from Kilkenny

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of 58-year-old Chris Byrne who went missing from his home in Inchmore, Co Kilkenny today.

Chris is described as being 5ft 9in in height, with a stocky build, black hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Chris was wearing a hat, a dark jumper, dark jeans and also brown work boots.

Anyone with information on Chris’ whereabouts is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

