Gardaí 'very concerned' for man missing from Portmarnock for over two weeks

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a 42-year-old man who has been missing from Dublin for over two weeks.

John Walsh was last seen in the Strand Road area of Portmarnock at around 10pm on Sunday, 8 March.

He is described as being 6’1″ in height with dark hair and of medium build.

Gardaí have said they are “very concerned” for John’s welfare.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to contact Raheny Garda Station on 01 666 4300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.