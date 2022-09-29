Have you seen Ryan? 17-year-old missing from Dublin since Monday

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17 year old Ryan McGuinness who is missing from the North Circular Road, Dublin 1, since Monday 26 September.

Ryan is described as being approximately 5’ 11” in height, of slim build, with brown hair. When last seen he was wearing a dark grey tracksuit and red t-shirt.

Gardaí and Ryan’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on Ryan’s whereabouts are asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

