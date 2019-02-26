Gardaí appeal for help finding man missing since Saturday

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for the public’s help in finding a man missing from Enniscorthy since Saturday.

Patrick “PJ” Fanning was last seen in the Ferrycarrig area of Enniscorthy in Wexford on Saturday, 23 February.

PJ is described as:

6ft in height

Of average build

With brown eyes and brown hair

Anyone who has seen PJ or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.