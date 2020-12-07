#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 7 December 2020
Have you seen Giles? Gardaí seek help in locating 40-year-old missing from Cork

When last seen Giles Kiernan was wearing a navy blue t-shirt and black tracksuit bottoms.

By Ceimin Burke Monday 7 Dec 2020, 3:10 PM
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 40-year-old Giles Kiernan who has been missing from his home in Crosshaven, Co Cork since 8am yesterday morning.

Giles is described as being bald, of broad build, 6’ 3” in height and sporting a beard. When last seen he was wearing a navy blue t-shirt and black tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with any information that can assist in locating Giles is asked to contact Carrigaline Garda station on 021 491 9370, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

