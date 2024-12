GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED an appeal for a man missing from a Co Tipperary town since before Christmas.

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 52-year-old Edward ‘Ned’ Harty, who is missing from his home in Roscrea since Thursday, 19 December. He was last seen in the Roscrea area.

Advertisement

Ned is described as being 6 foot 2 inches tall with a thin build. He has dark brown hair and blue eyes.

It is unknown what Ned was wearing when he went missing.

Gardaí and Ned’s family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information on Ned’s whereabouts is asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station on 067 50450, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.