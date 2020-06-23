Gardaí appeal for help locating 51-year-old Lucan man

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are appealing for help in tracing 51-year-old Peter Geraty.

He was last seen at his home in Lucan at 5am this morning. Peter is believed to be driving a green Toyota Yaris with a 99D registration.

Gardaí described him as being six foot in height, with medium build and dark-coloured hair.

He was last seen wearing dark clothing.

Peter’s family have said that they have concerns about his welfare.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Gardaí at Lucan Garda Station, on (01) 666 7300, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.