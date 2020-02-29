Dublin teenager missing after being last seen on his way to school

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are seeking the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a missing 15-year-old boy.

Daniel Grainger left home in Bushy Park House to go to school in nearby Terenure yesterday but has not been seen since.

He was wearing his school uniform which includes a grey jumper, grey trousers and black shoes.

Gardaí and Daniel’s family are concerned for his welfare and anyone who may have seen him or has information about his whereabouts is being asked to contact gradai.

The teenager is described as being 5′ 10″ in height, of slim build and with short sandy brown hair and blue eyes. Daniel was also carrying a school bag which gardai say had a navy tracksuit in it.

Anyone with information or who can assist Gardaí in locating Daniel are asked to contact Terenure Garda Station on 01 – 6666400 or any garda station.