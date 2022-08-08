Have you seen Abdul? 17 year old missing from Kilmainham

GARDAI ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Abdul Al Khatani, who is missing from Kilmainham in Dublin.

He has been missing since 30 July.

Advertisement

Abdul is described as being approximately 6 foot 2 inches in height, with a stocky build, curly black hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, was wearing a red striped t-shirt and white Nike runners.

Gardaí have asked anyone with information on Abdul’s whereabouts to contact Kilmainham Garda Station on 01 666 9700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.