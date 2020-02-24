This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 24 February, 2020
Public appeal made for help in locating missing teenager last seen in Dublin city centre

Shania Barrett was last seen on Thursday.

By Sean Murray Monday 24 Feb 2020, 10:10 PM
1 hour ago 7,069 Views No Comments
AN GARDA SÍOCHÁNA has issued a public appeal for help in locating a missing 17-year-old girl.

Shania Barrett is missing from Glenroe in Limerick.

She was last seen on O’Connell Street in Dublin on Thursday 20 February.

Shania is described as being 5’3″ in height, with medium build, long black hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing a black Ellesse tracksuit.

She is known to frequent Limerick, Galway and Drogheda.

Anyone who can help gardaí in locating Shania is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

