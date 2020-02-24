Public appeal made for help in locating missing teenager last seen in Dublin city centre

AN GARDA SÍOCHÁNA has issued a public appeal for help in locating a missing 17-year-old girl.

Shania Barrett is missing from Glenroe in Limerick.

She was last seen on O’Connell Street in Dublin on Thursday 20 February.

Shania is described as being 5’3″ in height, with medium build, long black hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing a black Ellesse tracksuit.

She is known to frequent Limerick, Galway and Drogheda.

Anyone who can help gardaí in locating Shania is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.