Gardaí appeal for help in locating missing Dublin woman who may have traveled west

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for the public’s help in locating a missing woman from Dublin.

Eithne Ryan (55) is missing from Clontarf since yesterday.

She is described as being approximately 5’5, with light brown curly hair, of medium build with hazel eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a brown knee-length cardigan, white jeans, and silver-heeled shoes.

It is believed she may have traveled to Limerick and Galway areas since she was last seen in Dublin.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Gardai in Clontarf on 01 666 4800.