More batches of own-brand supermarket water recalled amid contamination fears

THE FOOD SAFETY Authority of Ireland has further recalled a number batches of own-brand supermarket water amid microbiological contamination fears.

Yesterday, the FSAI issued a recall notice for a number of batches of own-brand bottled water in a number of Irish supermarkets produced by Monaghan-based Celtic Pure.

They included bottled water sold in Aldi, Applegreen, Dunnes Stores, Gala, Ice Clear, Lidl, Londis, Workplace Water, and Plane, which is sold at Dublin Airport.

Today, the authority has added to the almost fifty batches announced yesterday.

The latest recall notice relates to the company’s own Celtic Pure brand, as well as bottled water sold in Aldi, Dunnes Stores and Lidl.

It comes following concerns that the products are contaminated with “pseudomonas aeruginosa, enterococci or E. coli bacteria”.

It said pseudomonas aeruginosa “poses a higher risk of complications if consumed by severely immuno-compromised people such as those who have undergone transplants or chemotherapy. It rarely causes illness in healthy individuals”.

Meanwhile, E. coli is an “indicator that the water has been contaminated with faecal material, however, this does not mean that it will make people sick”.

Arsenic

This is the latest in a series of recalls for Celtic Pure bottled water, which began back in July over the levels of arsenic detected in the water.

In September, the High Court confirmed the appointment of an examiner to Celtic Pure after the company sought protection of the court from its creditors due to the fall out from two investigations launched after the arsenic was found.

Eight water samples were listed in the closure order by the HSE officer taken from retail bottles and water tanks between 22 July and 1 August. The samples were extracted from one well and the issues have since been resolved, according to Celtic Pure.

This order detailed that there was an excess in bacteria and other materials found in the Celtic Pure water such as enterococci and coliforms. Arsenic was listed as the reason for the recall by the FSAI on 3 August.

The business was ordered to cease operations in a closure order sent from an authorised HSE officer to Celtic Pure on 14 August. This order required part of the business to stop producing all of its spring waters and ‘other waters’ from one well.