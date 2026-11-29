GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start the day.

The Beach Boys

1. The Beach Boys frontman Mike Love has died at the age of 85.

Spain

2. Spain’s Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez aims to pull off another spectacular comeback on Sunday in an election expected to deliver an unprecedented victory for conservatives and the far right.

Bohs tribute

3. Bohemian FC paid tribute to PJ Gallagher and thanked him for “allowing us into your life for the past decade”.

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Weather warning

4. Galway, Kerry and Mayo will come under a Status Yellow warning for rain overnight.

Triple Lock

5. Our FactCheck team has looked at five claims that feature heavily in the ongoing debate, and sifted through the facts.

Corporate tax threat

6. Ireland gets huge portions of the tax from many of the biggest tech companies operating in the EU – and other countries aren’t too pleased about it, writes Paul O’Donoghue for The Journal.

Winners and losers

7. Every weekend, our political team casts an eye over the events inside and outside Leinster House that have people talking. In last week’s column, our team said it was a week that saw issues in the health service come to the fore. This week saw those same issues explode.

Boreen

8. You’ve heard of Wordle, but there’s a new mini-game that’s catered specifically to Irish users. Boreen is a trivia game that has amassed more than 300,000 daily users in its first six weeks, becoming a staple in many Irish households and group chats.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

9. Macy’s milestone 100th Thanksgiving Day parade got a do-over on Saturday. You can see the best photos of the parade here.