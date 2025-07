A MOTORCYCLIST WHO was seriously injured in a road collision in Waterford on Thursday has died in hospital.

The collision, involving a car and a motorcycle, occurred in Monvoy, Tramore, Co Waterford at 7.40pm on Thursday evening.

The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 50s, was taken to Waterford University Hospital, where he has since died today, gardaí said.

Another man, aged in his 60s, was arrested at the scene and has since been charged in relation to an ongoing investigation into the incident. He is due to appear before Waterford District Court this evening.

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to come forward. Anyone who was travelling in the Monvoy Cross area between 7.30pm and 7.50pm on Thursday, and witnessed the incident, has been asked to contact gardaí.

Road users with camera footage, including from dashcams, are asked to provide the video to gardaí at the Tramore Garda Station on 051 391620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.