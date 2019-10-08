Warning as research shows defective tyres a factor in an average of 14 roads deaths per year

THE ROAD SAFETY Authority (RSA), gardaí and the Irish Tyre Industry Association (ITIA), together warned all road users to check their tyres as research found that defective ones are a contributory factor in 14 road deaths annually.

Moyagh Murdock, Chief Executive of the RSA, said that research carried out by her group showed that there is no component in your vehicle that is as likely to contribute to a crash as your tyres.

All three groups issued the warning as we approach the winter months.

Murdock said: “Your tyres are the only point of contact between your car, van, or SUV and the road, and yet their importance to a vehicle’s safety and fuel economy is often overlooked. It was found that tyres were a contributory factor in an average of 14 roads deaths per year.

“Each month 8,500 vehicles are classified as being dangerously defective for ‘Tyre Tread’ and ‘Tyre Condition’ across the NCT and CVRT testing systems. Driving on dangerous or under-inflated tyres puts your life and the lives of other road users at risk so don’t wait until your NCT comes around to check the health of your tyres, get to an ITIA dealer this week.”

Assistant Commissioner David Sheahan, National Roads Policing Bureau, An Garda Síochána, added: “Defective tyres are a serious risk to yourself as the driver and your passenger. Gardaí encounter many tragedies on Irish roads and have to deal with people who have suffered serious life changing injuries. Many of these can be avoided if your vehicle is roadworthy and you drive within the speed limit.

“Have your tyres checked regularly, reduce your speed and together we can make the roads safer. Members of the Roads Policing Units across the country will be mounting roadside checks in conjunction with Road Safety Authority Vehicle Inspectors.”

Motorists can call in to any ITIA dealer for a free tyre pressure check and tread depth inspection.