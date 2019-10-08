This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 8 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Warning as research shows defective tyres a factor in an average of 14 roads deaths per year

Each month 8,500 vehicles are classified as being dangerously defective.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 8 Oct 2019, 3:09 PM
9 minutes ago 226 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4842450
Image: Shutterstock/Wasan Tita
Image: Shutterstock/Wasan Tita

THE ROAD SAFETY Authority (RSA), gardaí and the Irish Tyre Industry Association (ITIA), together warned all road users to check their tyres as research found that defective ones are a contributory factor in 14 road deaths annually. 

Moyagh Murdock, Chief Executive of the RSA, said that research carried out by her group showed that there is no component in your vehicle that is as likely to contribute to a crash as your tyres.

All three groups issued the warning as we approach the winter months. 

Murdock said: “Your tyres are the only point of contact between your car, van, or SUV and the road, and yet their importance to a vehicle’s safety and fuel economy is often overlooked. It was found that tyres were a contributory factor in an average of 14 roads deaths per year.

“Each month 8,500 vehicles are classified as being dangerously defective for ‘Tyre Tread’ and ‘Tyre Condition’ across the NCT and CVRT testing systems. Driving on dangerous or under-inflated tyres puts your life and the lives of other road users at risk so don’t wait until your NCT comes around to check the health of your tyres, get to an ITIA dealer this week.”

Assistant Commissioner David Sheahan, National Roads Policing Bureau, An Garda Síochána, added: “Defective tyres are a serious risk to yourself as the driver and your passenger. Gardaí encounter many tragedies on Irish roads and have to deal with people who have suffered serious life changing injuries. Many of these can be avoided if your vehicle is roadworthy and you drive within the speed limit.  

“Have your tyres checked regularly, reduce your speed and together we can make the roads safer.  Members of the Roads Policing Units across the country will be mounting roadside checks in conjunction with Road Safety Authority Vehicle Inspectors.” 

Motorists can call in to any ITIA dealer for a free tyre pressure check and tread depth inspection.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie