CLOSE TO HALF of Irish shoppers have encountered a suspected online scam in the past year.

That’s according to new research published today by FraudSMART, which is a fraud awareness initiative developed by Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI).

Some 48% of people have encountered a suspected online shopping scam in the past 12 months, a figure which rises to 60% among those aged 18-24, and drops slightly to 58% for those aged 55 and over.

The research also showed that one in eight (12%) reported losing money after paying for an item online that did not arrive or was purchased through a fraudulent website or seller.

This rose to one in five among those aged 18-34.

In anticipation of Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, when two-thirds of Irish consumers expect to shop online, FraudSMART has urged shoppers to “stay alert and check the legitimacy of websites and links before making a purchase online”.

Of all those who encountered a suspected scam online, social media is the most common place where people encountered one (51%), followed by text message (39%) and email (34%).

Niamh Davenport, head of financial crime at the BPFI, noted that over 90% of adults in Ireland now shop online, at least some of the time, and that we are entering one of the busiest shopping periods of the year.

“We are urging consumers to stay alert as fraudsters look to exploit the pre-Christmas rush,” said Davenport.

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“Links in emails, social media posts and online adverts can direct shoppers to fake websites designed to look like familiar retailers or brands, while promises of discounted deals can make these sites very appealing.”

She also warned that “riskier online behaviours” are more common among younger shoppers, with some 57% of 18–24-year-olds stating that they shop with unfamiliar retailers in search of bargains or hard-to-find items.

Over 60% of this age cohort also report clicking on social media links or adverts to online shop.

“While there are often appealing offers advertised on social media, fraudsters can use these to direct shoppers to fake online stores, where they take payment for goods they don’t sell,” said Davenport.

Meanwhile, she encouraged shoppers to use Scamchecker.ie to help check the legitimacy of websites.

Scamchecker.ie can be used to check the legitimacy of websites and links before making a purchase online, but only a third of people say they use this website.

Davenport said this figure was “encouraging” but “urged more shoppers to do the same and make it part of their routine checks before buying online”.

She added that this website should be used alongside other precautions, such as checking the retailer independently and reading customer reviews on platforms like Trustpilot.

Davenport added: “Our message to shoppers this Christmas is simple – pause before you pay.

“Whether you are buying from a familiar retailer or trying somewhere new, do not let an offer persuade you to skip the checks you would normally make.

“Taking a little extra time before making a payment or sharing personal information can help you avoid getting caught out.”