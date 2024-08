THE FUNERAL SERVICE of journalist, author and feminist activist Nell McCafferty is taking place today in her hometown of Derry.

Sinn Féin First Minister Michelle O’Neill is among those in attendance for McCafferty’s funeral at St. Columba’s Church in Derry.

Delegates are also in attendance on behalf of Taoiseach Simon Harris and President Michael D Higgins.

Her funeral mass is taking place now and can be live streamed here.

Following the funeral service, a private cremation will take place afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium in Co Cavan.

McCafferty died at Beech Hill Care Nursing Home in Fahan, Co Donegal on Wednesday and her family have asked for any donations to be made to The Foyle Hospice in Derry.

File image of Nell McCafferty, a prominent journalist, author, and feminist campaigner who died Wednesday.

An online Book of Condolence is also available to sign and will remain open until Sunday 1 September, 2024 on the Dublin City Council website.

All messages of sympathy will be printed and forwarded in a Book of Condolence to McCafferty’s family.

Nell McCafferty was born in Derry in 1944 to Hugh and Lily McCafferty and grew up in the Bogside area.

After finishing secondary school, she went on to study Arts at Queen’s University in Belfast, where she discovered her passion for writing.

She began her career in journalism in her 20s, after first working as a teacher, and was a frequent contributor on Irish TV and radio.

She was a founding member of the Irish Women’s Liberation Movement in 1970.

McCafferty was probably best known for her coverage of the Kerry Babies case, which she collected in a book titled ‘A Woman to Blame’.

She also wrote the books ‘Nell’, ‘In the Eyes of the Law’ and ‘The Best of Nell’.

She also led a high-profile protest action in 1971 known as the Contraception Train, when feminists brought condoms bought in Northern Ireland down to Dublin, where they were illegal, and declared them to customs agents in Connolly Station.