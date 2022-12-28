Advertisement

Wednesday 28 December 2022
Victor Costa has been missing for the last two weeks. Pic: Gardaí.
# Nenagh town
Renewed appeal as 17-year-old has been missing from Nenagh town for two weeks
Gardaí are asking for the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of Victor Costa.
9 minutes ago

GARDAÍ ARE RENEWING their appeal for the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Victor Costa, who was last seen in Nenagh town on the evening of 14 December. 

Victor is described as being 5′ 9″ in height of medium build with short brown hair and brown eyes.

He has been known to frequent the Waterford City area. 

Victor was last seen wearing a black jacket, with black trousers, a white hoody and white runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station on 067 50450, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Author
Eimer McAuley
eimermcauley@thejournal.ie
