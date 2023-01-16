Advertisement

# Pokhara
Irish passport holder on board crashed Nepal flight named as Ruan Calum Crighton
A list of passengers detailed that most of the passengers were from Nepal, while 15 were from other countries.
58 minutes ago

THE IRISH PASSPORT holder who died in a plane crash in Nepal at the weekend has been named as Ruan Calum Crighton.

68 bodies have been recovered from the ATR 72 crash, which occurred near the tourist city of Pokhara.

The plane was carrying 72 people but a chief district officer has described their hopes of finding anyone alive as “nil”.

A list of passengers released by Nepal’s aviation authority detailed that most of the passengers were from Nepal, while 15 were from other countries.

Ruan Calum Crighton was travelling with an Irish passport. Other passengers came from India, Russia, Korea, Australia, Argentina and France.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has said that it “stands ready” to provide consular assistance if requested.

Day of mourning in Nepal as operation ongoing at site of fatal plane crash

“The Department of Foreign Affairs is aware of reports of the involvement of an Irish citizen in an airplane crash in Nepal, and stands ready to provide consular assistance if requested,” a spokesperson said.

The ATR 72 was flying from Kathmandu, the country’s capital, when it crashed into a gorge between Pokhara’s new international airport and an older domestic airport.

Officials have confirmed that the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder have both been found in good condition.

