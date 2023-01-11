New highly transmissible 'Kraken' Covid variant likely to become dominant strain in Ireland

A NEW CORONAVIRUS variant is likely to become the dominant strain in Ireland, according to a Professor of Experimental Immunology at Trinity College Dublin.

Professor Kingston Mills said that the variant described at XBB.1.5 or ‘Kraken’, is very transmissible and “different from Omicron”.

He urged people who have not already been vaccinated to do so, as though the variant is not yet one of concern in Ireland – where fewer than five cases have been detected – it is rapidly spreading in the United States.

“It’s already in Ireland and the rest of Europe at low level here right now, but it will increase it’s likely to become the dominant variant here as well.

“The big issue around it is that it’s quite different to Omicron.

“So people who’ve got infected with the original Omicron are less likely to be protected through immunity generated.

“The vaccines are still working against it, especially the bivalent variations that are now available. So it is advisable for people to go ahead and get vaccinated if they haven’t got their booster already,” Professor Mills said on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

The HSE is holding walk-in flu vaccination clinics this week for children aged 2-17 in community vaccination centres nationwide.

It is doing so due to the rising numbers of flu cases in children, as well as a rise in influenza cases.

Currently, the latest figures show that there were 573 people in hospital with Covid-19, with 35 of those being treated in ICUs.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) published a rapid risk assessment on the spread of the Kraken variant which stated that it has been detected in 38 countries.

82% of the 5,288 sequences of the variant that have been reported are in the United States, while 8.1% are in the UK.

WHO’s Technical Advisory Group on Virus Evolution met on 5 January to discuss the public health risk associated with this variant, and concluded that it “may contribute to increases in case incidence globally.”

However, it clarified that “the overall confidence in the assessment is low as growth advantage estimates are only from one country, the United States”.

While severity assessments are ongoing, WHO stated that the variant does not carry any “mutation known to be associated with potential change in severity”.

The latest report from the Central Statistics Office showed that 85% of all employees in Ireland are vaccinated, while 74% have received at least one booster.