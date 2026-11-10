New play about murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier to be staged in Cork

A NEW PLAY inspired by events surrounding the murder of filmmaker Sophie Toscan du Plantier will be staged in Cork city and county in the next few weeks.

The 39-year-old French mother-of-one was beaten to death on a laneway leading to her isolated holiday home at Toormore, outside Schull in west Cork, in the early hours of 23 December 1996.

She was attacked just hours before she was due to fly back to France to spend Christmas with her family.

Despite a major garda investigation into the brutal killing and three separate reviews of the case file, nobody was ever charged with the killing in Ireland.

The late journalist and poet Ian Bailey was convicted in absentia of the murder of Plantier by a French court in May 2019.

Bailey, who repeatedly denied any involvement in the killing, died aged 66 in January 2024.

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The new play, Toormore, written by Brendan Griffin and Patrick Talbot, will have its inaugural performance on 27 November in the Dance Firkin Crane in Cork city.

There will be a second performance in the Town Hall in Skibbereen, Co Cork, on 6 December.

Produced by Patrick Talbot Productions and Featherbowl Theatre Company, Toormore will mark the 30th Anniversary of the death of Ms Du Plantier.

The playwrights say that Toormore imagines the last visit of Ms Du Plantier from her perspective.

“The play presents a formidable woman and artist for whom the ruggedness and beauty of west Cork were a vital antidote to the urban intensity of her life in Paris.”

Brendan Griffin’s previous plays include The Silver Case, Broby Laundry Basket, Curvy Figures and A Thousand Moments of Extraordinary Pleasure.

Patrick Talbot’s writing credits include A Great Arrangement, God Bless the Child, Two Lord Mayors (co-written with James McKeon), and Intimacies and Elephants.